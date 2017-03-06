GBI arrests Georgia Department of Community Supervision employee

Dalton, Georgia (WDEF) – On June 9, 2016the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) was requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (GDCS) to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between GDCS employee Aldo F. Avila, 35, and a parolee/probationer under Avila’s supervision.

An investigation was conducted by the GBI Calhoun office and submitted to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. A Whitfield County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment charging Avila with one count of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee.

Avila was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2017 and booked into the Whitfield County Jail. Avila was released on bond.