GBI arrests Georgia Department of Community Supervision employee

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Dalton, Georgia (WDEF) – On June 9, 2016the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) was requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (GDCS) to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between GDCS employee Aldo F. Avila, 35, and a parolee/probationer under Avila’s supervision.

An investigation was conducted by the GBI Calhoun office and submitted to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston. A Whitfield County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment charging Avila with one count of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee.

Avila was arrested on Friday, March 3, 2017 and booked into the Whitfield County Jail. Avila was released on bond.

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Public Health Officials respond to Whitfield County dog bitten by rabid raccoon
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Partially burned body from Whitfield County identified
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Mother charged following death of 19 month old son
Read More»

Comment on this Story

Recent Comments

More News»
News 12 Now