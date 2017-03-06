ETSU Claims Men’s SoCon Tournament Title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – T.J. Cromer scored 23 points, and East Tennessee State beat top-seeded UNC Greensboro 79-74 to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship on Monday night.

The Buccaneers (27-7) rallied in the second half to secure their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

Francis Alonso made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points for UNC Greensboro (25-9), which beat East Tennessee State twice during the regular season and led by seven at halftime.

