Dunlap pursuit ends in truck crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) – A pursuit Sunday, March 5th, ends in the arrest of a Graysville man. 29-year-old Terry Joe Burnette led Sequatichie County Sheriff’s deputies and Dunlap police on a pursuit.

After he went to his parents house and stole a pistol, Burnette’s parents called authorities. When authorities arrived he fled the scene in his truck. The pursuit ended when his truck crashed into a guard rail.

Burnette is charged with felony evading and reckless endangerment, along with charges.

He is currently being held on a 50-thousand dollar bond.

Share:

Related Videos

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Woman dies in pedestrian involved crash
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County deputies respond to school bus accident
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Tornado clean-up volunteers get sawyer experience in Dunlap
Read More»

Comment on this Story

Recent Comments

More News»
News 12 Now