Dunlap pursuit ends in truck crash

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) – A pursuit Sunday, March 5th, ends in the arrest of a Graysville man. 29-year-old Terry Joe Burnette led Sequatichie County Sheriff’s deputies and Dunlap police on a pursuit.

After he went to his parents house and stole a pistol, Burnette’s parents called authorities. When authorities arrived he fled the scene in his truck. The pursuit ended when his truck crashed into a guard rail.

Burnette is charged with felony evading and reckless endangerment, along with charges.

He is currently being held on a 50-thousand dollar bond.