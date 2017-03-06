Corker Statement on Iranian Ballistic Missile Tests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker made the following statement today in response to reports of Iranian ballistic missile tests in violation of international commitments.

“These provocative tests are just the latest example of Iran’s dangerous actions that demand a coordinated, multi-faceted response from the United States,” said Corker. “The administration has already begun to push back in the way that we should, and I look forward to working with them as we prepare to introduce bipartisan legislation to deter Iran’s threatening behavior on all fronts.”

 

