Chattanooga gas prices dip while national prices continue to rise

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga gas prices actually fell last week, defying a national trend.

While the national average for a gallon of gas jumped 2.4 cents, Chattanooga’s average price fell .8 cents.

The current average now is $2.02 in the gasbuddy.com survey.

Prices dropped for the entire region, 1.5 cents for Knoxville, .6 cents for Tennessee and .7 cents in Huntsville.

But the traditional spring run up continued nationally.

“Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season’s theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

“Some states gas prices may slightly lag the upward trend being seen in 38 states as remaining winter gasoline inventories are purged. However, as we grow closer to Baseball’s Opening Day, the nation’s motorists will be more likely to strikeout when trying to find $1.99 gas prices, which remain at just 8,000 stations across just handful of states. In a sign of what’s to come in some of the nation’s largest cities, motorists in Southern California have become the first in the lower 48 states to see the ugly “3” showing up on gas station displays at street level,” he added.

But here at home, you can still see the pretty “1.”

The cheapest gas in town now according to the survey is $1.89 at the Murphy Express, Sam’s Club and Citgo next to each other on Lee Highway.

The best price in Cleveland is $1.93 at the Murphy USA (Keith St. near Paul Huff), Hi-Tech (APD 40) and the BP (Keith St.).

The Costco in Ringgold has the cheapest price in northwest Georgia at $1.89.

But Murphy USA in Dunlap can beat them all with a price of $1.88, the lowest price in the Tennessee Valley this week.