Brand News: Frothy Monkey opens today on the Southside

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Frothy Monkey opens Monday morning at the Chattanooga Choo Choo (1400 Market St.).

It is a coffee shop with a kitchen.

The Frothy Monkey offers breakfast and brunch through 5pm, lunch and dinner.

So along with coffeehouse standards, you can also order craft beer, wine and cocktails.

This location for the Frothy Monkey chain is the first outside of the Nashville area.

The coffee shop is offering a free 8oz drip coffee to celebrate Monday through Wednesday from 6:30- 9:00 AM.