Brainerd Beats Livingston Academy to Earn Third Consecutive Trip to State Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Brainerd Panthers used a strong second half run on Monday night to beat Livingston Academy 74-55 to earn their third

consecutive trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Livingston kept it interesting in the first half with a strong inside game.

They led by two after the first quarter before Brainerd went up 32-24 at halftime.

Jessie Walker paced the Panthers with 28-points.

Brainerd will take a 23-5 record to Murfreesboro next week.