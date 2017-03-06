Brainerd Beats Livingston Academy to Earn Third Consecutive Trip to State Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Brainerd Panthers used a strong second half run on Monday night to beat Livingston Academy 74-55 to earn their third
consecutive trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Livingston kept it interesting in the first half with a strong inside game.
They led by two after the first quarter before Brainerd went up 32-24 at halftime.
Jessie Walker paced the Panthers with 28-points.
Brainerd will take a 23-5 record to Murfreesboro next week.

