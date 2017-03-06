Autoguide offers review of the Chattanooga made Volkswagen Atlas

(Autoguide) Despite opening up its wallets to customers, offering buybacks and profusely apologizing to the public, Volkswagen still has a lot of work to do in earning trust from consumers.

How can they succeed when everyone is looking at them with a critical eye, when everyone is skeptical of any claim about their vehicles?

Well it seems like they’re dealing with this situation by making some of the best new cars we’ve seen in a long time.

With the VW Golf Alltrack making our own shortlist for Car of the Year, and even won the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s Car of the Year.

That’s clearly not enough and the automaker is finally addressing a weakness in its lineup with a new three-row crossover called the Atlas.

To call the Atlas an important vehicle to Volkswagen is an understatement. Not only do they have to prove to buyers that they’re a competent automaker making vehicles without bending the rules, but they also have to deliver in a segment that’s extremely important to Americans.

