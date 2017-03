Attention AT&T U-verse subscribers: AT&T is not concerned about maintaining your access to WDEF CBS network programming and the local news, weather and programming that you have to rely on. We have negotiated in goof faith to avoid any disruption in service to our viewers. The deadline is 5:00pm March 7th.

Call AT&T U-verse at 1.800.288.2020 and tell them that you don’t want to lose your CBS WDEF.