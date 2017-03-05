Police, firefighters compete in 8th annual Guns & Hoses event

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – The 8th annual Guns and Hoses took place Saturday night at the UTC-Maclellan Gym.

It’s a boxing match between local firefighters and local police.

The event helps raise money for ‘The Forgotten Child Fund’, a non-profit that makes sure no child in the tri-state area goes unnoticed during Christmas.

Why boxing? It is a sport that can help children learn discipline, work ethic and self confidence.

Lieutenant Robert Starnes with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says, “It’s the point of being able to climb in the ring. Every single fighter who climbs in the ring is a champion. It doesn’t matter whether you win or you loose, your a champion to have the guts to get in the ring to face another opponent and to raise money for under-privileged kids.”

Over the past years, the event has raised over $150,000.