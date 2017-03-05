Marathon weekend 5k sees more runners than last year

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thousands got their Saturday started early with a healthy run with the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon classic 150 5k.

Organizers say they started this event to help promote well-being and to live a more active lifestyle.

This year, three times more runners signed up for the event than last year.

Many said they came out to challenge themselves and to have some fun.

Sonja Martin was one of the runners. She told News 12, “I wanted to come out and support our hospital, along with building the community. Also, to start my journey on getting healthy, so this is my very first 5K. Although, it’s cold, I want to start this is my journey.”

First place runner up came in just at just little over 15 minutes.