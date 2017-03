CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman hostage at his home.

25-year-old James Durand Favors, III is now charged with aggravated domestic assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police she had been held against her will at Favors’ residence for at least 48 hours.

There he beat and tortured her. He also took her cell phone.

Favors is held on $545,000 bond.