Hot Lotto Winner In Dickson

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – The Tennessee Lottery’s weekend drawings created thousands of cash prize winners across the state, including a Dickson player who won $30,000 playing the all-cash jackpot game, Hot Lotto.

No additional information about winners is available until the prizes are claimed.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $3.9 billion for education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise. Web Story 1:

