Group looks to prepare women to serve in public office

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Women across the state of Tennessee are getting a chance to prepare themselves to serve in public office.

Emerge Tennessee is offering its first class in Nashville to help bring more Democratic women to serve.

Only one person from Chattanooga was selected into the 4 month program.

She says she’s interested in serving, but is still unsure of how.

Hallie McFadden, who is a criminal defense attorney, ran back in 2006 to become a judge in her district, but lost.

“And I decided at that point, I’m going to bow out. It’s too hard, politics is too dirty. Climate has changed and I became a Facebook warrior and a Twitter warrior and I talk about things all the time and I decided that now instead of talking about it, it’s time to do something,” said McFadden.

Classes teach successful strategies in communication, fundraising and marketing.