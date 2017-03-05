Domestic Assault, Shooting on South Lyerly Street

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The CPD responded to a domestic assault and shooting at the 300 block of South Lyerly Street in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The incident resulted from a domestic disorder between a suspect, Anthony Jawaun Jones, 27, and an unidentified victim.

The victim, who was driven to a local hospital by the suspect, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police took Jones into custody; charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when it becomes available.