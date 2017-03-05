‘Denim and Diamonds’ event raises money for medical care

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Medical and local community leaders spent their Saturday evening dressed up as their favorite television characters for the 12th annual ‘Denim and Diamonds’ event.

The theme is a ‘celebration of healing’.

It is to help raise money for the non-profit ‘Project Access’, who have served more than 12,000 people and provided over $151 million in medical care.

“Project Access – the cause we’re supporting this evening, helps those that are really the greatest in need. The uninsured and underinsured in Hamilton and Chattanooga helping making sure that folks have access to healthcare,” said Joel Henderson, co-chair of the event.

Each event can bring in over $150,000.

