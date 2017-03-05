Chattanooga Marathon attracts participants from all over the country

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The 2017 Chattanooga Marathon took place through the streets of downtown early this morning.

Events spread through the weekend with the kickoff on Friday and a 5K on Saturday.

Over 3,000 signed up, which is a 20% increase from last year.

The event is about promoting a quality outdoor community and healthy lifestyle.

Some even traveled far just to participate- like Teresa Fisher from St. Louis, Missouri.

Fisher said, “I followed some training plans and would just do a long run every weekend and kept running through the week and also did some cross training, swimming and cycling.”

She says her next run is a 10K back home in St. Louis.

