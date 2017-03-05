Animals brought to Chattanooga from puppy mill doing well

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Fifty animals taken in by the Humane Education Society are doing well as of Sunday evening.

Just 2 days ago the shelter received 7 cats and 42 dogs from a puppy mill in Arkansas.

When word got out to the community, so many people responded, they had to double their training classes for the volunteers.

The animals are currently not available to the public for visitors, until they are fully recovered.

Many of the animals have matted fur, missing teeth and skin lesions.

Caretakers say no animals had to be put to sleep.

And, two of the dogs are pregnant.

Humane Educational Society Supervisor Ashleigh Gil said, “Fleas, ticks and stuff like that were taken care of. This guy right here got shaved the first day he was back, I do believe. He’s doing so much better than what he was.”

Monday morning, all of the animals will go through a full physical with the doctor.

It’s anticipated they’ll be available for adoption in a few weeks.