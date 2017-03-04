Sikh man shot after being told “go back to your own country,” police say

KENT, Wash. – A Kent, Washington man was shot in his driveway Friday night by a man who allegedly told him to “Go back to your own country,” the town’s police said Saturday morning.

The victim, a 39-year-old follower of the Sikh religion, was in his driveway working on his vehicle when he was approached by a man he did not know, CBS affiliate-KIRO reports. Male observant Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans, which are considered sacred, and refrain from shaving their beards.

Some sort of altercation followed, during which the victim reported that the suspect made the “Go back” statement.

The victim was then shot in the arm.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a mask covering the lower half of his face, with a stocky build and wore dark clothing.

Kent police tell the Seattle Times that the agency has contacted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies about the incident.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.