Mocs Season Comes to an End in SoCon Quarters

(Gomocs.com) ASHEVILLE -It was the end of an era today for the Chattanooga Mocs. They dropped a 79-67 decision to Wofford in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Championships presented by General Shale.

Tre’ McLean led the Mocs narrowly missing a triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Justin Tuoyo added 13 points, while Makinde London came off the bench to tally 11.

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee had a game-high 24 points. He combined with Eric Garcia (18) and Nathan Hoover (17) to score 59 of the Terriers’ 79.

A power slam from London off a brilliant feed from Rodney Chatman closed it to a four-point game, 53-49, with 10:12 to play. Wofford answered with seven unanswered points to get the lead to 11, 60-49, on a Jaylen Allen jumper from the elbow. The lead did not get closer than six the rest of the way.

Despite the loss, there is a lot of positive memories from this season, and the great run the senior class provided. From Casey Jones’ return to play a fifth season to Justin Tuoyo’s steady assault on opposing offenses and block records near and far to the fiery standard set over three seasons by Tre’ McLean to the jet-quick play on both ends of the floor by Johnathan Burroughs-Cook to the steady excellence of Greg Pryor.

This is a group to be celebrated. They combined to set the school record for wins with 29 in 2015-16. Their 70 triumphs over the last three seasons is a total only four other squads have accomplished in program history.

Most importantly, they leave as champions. They’ll always have the 2016 Southern Conference Regular Season and Tournament title to cherish. The wins at Georgia, Illinois, Dayton and Tennessee that brought the program back to the national consciousness.

Coach Matt McCall said it best in the post-game press conference. “They should be celebrated, throughout our arena, throughout our campus and community. I’ve never been more proud of a group of individuals and what they’ve done for this basketball program and for our school. As a coaching staff, we’ll get it corrected, and I’ll make sure of that

“But right now, these guys need to be celebrated and that’s the bottom line. There will never be another Justin Tuoyo, Tre’ McLean, Greg Pryor, Casey Jones or Johnathan Burroughs-Cook… let’s not forget what these guys did. It’s impressive and this is one of the best groups in school history.”

RECORDS

Chattanooga – 19-12. Wofford – 16-16

STAT OF THE GAME

McLean’s eight assists are a career high. Click the stats link above for a complete look at today’s statistics.

QUOTABLE

“I think this senior class should be celebrated. I don’t think this senior class should be remembered, at all, for how this season ended. I think they should be remembered by the best season in school history, the best record in school history. They should be remembered by beating two SEC teams. I think they should be remembered by going on the road and beating Dayton snapping one of the longest home win streaks in the country.” – Coach Matt McCall on this year’s senior class. For more thoughts from coach and student-athletes, click the quotes link above.

NOTABLE

The Mocs, led by this senior class, won 70 games over the last three seasons. That’s the fifth-best total in the program’s history for that timeframe. For further breakdown on stats and facts from today’s game, click notes link above.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL

– The Mocs are by far the most successful program in the Southern Conference since joining the league in 1977-78. The team has won 30 titles with 11 regular season, 11 tournament and eight division.

– 16 NCAA Tournament Appearances (11 DI): 1961 (DII), 1973 (DII), 1975 (DII), 1976 (DII Runner-up), 1977 (DII National Champs), 1981, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 (Sweet 16), 2005, 2009, 2016

– 11 SoCon Tournament Crowns: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2005, 2009, 2016

– 11 SoCon Regular Season Championships: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2016

– 8 Division Titles: 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011

– The 1997 team went to the NCAA Sweet 16 with wins over Georgia and Illinois.

– 5 SoCon Players of the Year: Willie White (1981-82), Keith Nelson (1991-92), Tim Brooks (1992-93), Chad Copeland (1993-94) and Johnny Taylor (1996-97).

– 3 SoCon Defensive Players of the Year: Z. Mason (2014), Justin Tuoyo (2015, 2016).

– 4 SoCon Coaches of the Year: Murray Arnold (1982, ’83), Mack McCarthy (1986, ’92, ’93), Will Wade (2014) and Matt McCall (2016).

– 9 NBA Draft Picks: Walter “Moose” McGary (1973 & ’74), William Gordon (1977), Wayne Golden (1977), Russ Schoene (1982), Nick Morken (1982), Willie White (1984), Gerald Wilkins (1985, 13 seasons) and Johnny Taylor (1997 1st Round).