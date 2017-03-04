McCallie Falls to Brentwood Academy in State Title Game

Nashville, TN-(WDEF) Brentwood Academy started strong and never let up in beating McCallie 74-42 for

the Division II-AA state title on Saturday at Lipscomb University.

Eagles guard Darius Garland started the game with an NBA 3-pointer, and he never cooled off in

scoring a game high 30-points.

Brentwood went up 10-0 to start the game, and they led it 47-24 at halftime.

The Eagles shot over 62-percent in the first half compared to McCallie’s 28-percent.

The Blue Tornado started the third quarter on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 13, but the Eagles

heated up again to close out the period.

McCallie coach John Shulman got two technical fouls in the fourth quarter, and he had to leave

the game with over six minutes to play.

Junior Clay was the only McCallie player in double figures with 11 points.

McCallie finished their season with a 27-8 record.