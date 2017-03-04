Clarkrange Defeats Marion Co in the Girls Sub State Playoffs

Jasper, TN-(WDEF) The Marion County girls basketball team saw their dream of making the state tournament in Murfreesboro come to an end on Saturday night as they lost at home to Clarkrange 73-58 in sub state action.

Buffaloes 6’4 center Kara Meadows was a matchup problem all night for the Lady Warriors.

The MTSU signee scored with just a few seconds left in the first half to give Clarkrange a 37-34 lead at the break.

The game was still close to start the fourth quarter, but the Buffaloes outscored Marion Co 20-10 in the final period to seal the victory.