Clarkrange Defeats Marion Co in the Girls Sub State Playoffs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

Jasper, TN-(WDEF) The Marion County girls basketball team saw their dream of making the state tournament in Murfreesboro come to an end on Saturday night as they lost at home to Clarkrange 73-58 in sub state action.
Buffaloes 6’4 center Kara Meadows was a matchup problem all night for the Lady Warriors.
The MTSU signee scored with just a few seconds left in the first half to give Clarkrange a 37-34 lead at the break.
The game was still close to start the fourth quarter, but the Buffaloes outscored Marion Co 20-10 in the final period to seal the victory.

Share:

Related Videos

Marion County
1 day ago
2 Comments for this article
Marion County Animal Dispute
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Plane Crash on TN/AL Line
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Update: Gas Leak in Marion Co.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now