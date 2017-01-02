Father Arrested For Choking Daughter For Explicit SnapChat Photos

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County deputies arrested a man yesterday for child abuse after he choked his daughter over explicit pictures she was posting of herself on social media.

The arrest affidavit states that police responded to a call to a Mapco on the 800 block of N. Hickory Valley Road where they met the victim.

The 14-year-old girl stated that she was at home when she and her mom started arguing about pictures she posted on her Facebook page.

She said her mom, Norma Amason, started to spank her, and when the she wouldn’t let her mom spank her, her father, Christian Amason got involved.

The report says that the victim stated that when the father got involved is when things went south for her.

The father began striking the child again with an open hand, to the child’s upper and lower body leaving red marks that will cause bruising. She then went on to state Mr. Amason grabbed her with both hands around her throat cutting off the airways, choking her.

After that, she then called her older sister at midnight to come pick her up to go meet police to file a report.

When conducting interviews police say that the parents were angry at their daughter for posting nude pictures of herself on SnapChat.

SnapChat is a mobile social media platform that allows you to share stories, picture and videos, that are going to expire and erased from the platform.

Both parents admitted to spanking the child.

Christian Amason was taken into custody for child abuse; child protective services were notified of assault of a child.