Man sentenced to life after infecting toddler niece, teen with HIV



HOUSTON (WHNT) – A man in Houston was sentenced to life in prison just hours after being convicted of child sex assault, according to KTRK.

David Wilson, 33, a previous sex offender, was accused of molesting two young girls, a 23-month-old and a 14-year-old.

Wilson was found guilty in 2005 of sexually assaulting a child and sentenced to four years in prison. And now, he has been found guilty again with the sex assault of two more children.

He was charged with super aggravated sexual assault of his toddler niece in an incident that happened in 2015 when the child’s parents sent the girl to live with family in Houston. Her parents reportedly had drug problems. The toddler was only 23-months-old at the time.

Last November, the toddler was taken to the doctor and diagnosed with HIV, genital herpes and chlamydia. She had to undergo reconstructive surgery on her private parts due to infection.

Doctors called investigators, and four people in the home where the toddler lived were tested. Wilson was the only test that came back positive for HIV.

A 14-year-old told a case worker she had been having sex with Wilson for two years and was pregnant. An exam showed that she was HIV positive, had herpes and chlamydia.

*Photo via scoopnest.com