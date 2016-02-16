Loophole in Georgia sex offender law making it easier for some offenders to get closer to children

TRENTON, Georgia(WDEF) – Loopholes within the Georgia sex offender laws are allowing some convicted sex offenders from other states to have legal access to children in Georgia.

The loopholes were discovered by Dade County resident Jessica Castillo who is now teaming up with local law enforcement to improve the state law.

Back in November of last year, Castillo was scrolling through the Dade County sex offender list when she made a startling discovery.

“I saw a person on there who looked familiar. He has access to field trips. He can go on field trips and be able to access the school to access his child,” Castillo said.

The man in question moved to Dade County Georgia from another state where sex offender laws were a lot tougher. Because his conviction was prior to June 2003, he’s grandfathered into a restriction clause that allows him to live and work anywhere in the state of Georgia where children are present. That means he can legally attend school field trips with his child and other children who are present.

News 12 has made an editorial decision to not disclose the identity of the man because since he moved to Dade County, he has not been convicted of a crime.

News 12 is also not identifying the school he has had access to because he has a child attending that school.

News 12 has learned he’s not the only convicted sex offender parent in Dade County with  legal access to school children.

Dade County School Superintendent Cherie Swader told News 12 she was shocked when she and other school administrators learned about the loophole in the sex offender laws.

“Many of us were surprised when it came to our attention that they were not exactly as binding as we thought they were,” Swader said.

After learning about the loopholes, school administrators enacted a strict policy to keep school children safe.

“They check in with the principal. Anytime they are in the school, they are to check in and they must have someone who will escort them. We have to know at all time where they are going to be,” Swader said.

Detective Tim Mitchell of the Trenton Police Department told News 12 it’s no coincidence why sex offenders from other states are flocking to Georgia.

“We have people moving out of Tennessee and Alabama because laws are more stronger in Tennessee and Alabama. They move right across the line into the Dade County; Trenton Georgia area. Laws are a lot softer here and they like that,” Mitchell said.

Some sex offenders who are grandfathered into that 2003 restriction clause can in some cases legally work around children.

“Say someone works as a subcontractor for another company, They can still access a school, library or park. They could work for a janitorial service subcontracted because it’s based on where they draw their paycheck from and not the actual job site,” Castillo said.

The 2003 restriction clause that currently allows some convicted sex offenders access to children may soon come to an end thanks to Castillo, Mitchell and Sheriff Ray Cross. The trio recently traveled to Atlanta to speak with state officials in the governor’s office about closing the sex offender law loopholes.

“We’re basically asking to have sex offenders pictures posted at the county and city parks. They wouldn’t be allowed access to the school without law enforcement approval,” Castillo said when detailing her proposal.

Also under the proposal, if a sex offender parent wanted to attend their child’s school play, musical or graduation, they would have to get written permission from the sheriff’s office. If granted, a deputy would be required to be present at the event to monitor the parent.

The proposal also calls for criminal background checks of any resident who wanted to volunteer in the schools or go on field trips.

News 12 has learned the proposal stands a great chance of turning into a bill that could become law.

“We were very well received at the capitol. We met with Senator Mullis and he’s really been pushing for this very hard for while. We also met with a representative, the governor and Lt. governor. They all seem to be really behind this and they want to make sure our children are safe in Georgia,” Mitchell said.

“It’s going to be very beneficial for our county and other counties in Georgia so we we can have some control and enforce laws on these sex offenders. Right now there’s not many restrictions that we do have,” said Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross.

The proposal does not effect nor interfere with the Romeo and Juliet laws. It’s main focus is sex offenders who have previously harmed young children.

  • antiestablismentarianism

    I agree with Shelly’s comment, but there are a few things I would like to add: As a background check measure, I can agree that an SO convicted of a crime against a child should not work at a school or participate in field trips as only a few parents go on field trips. The offender should be allowed to attend functions of their own child though, such as plays and musicals, without some law enforcement officer sitting there next to them. Lawmakers really need to understand that if you go too strict with these laws, it does two things: One is it uses up too many law enforcement resources. States are already complaining they don’t have the resources to deal with these laws while the drug dealers and kingpins are still running the streets. Murder rates have actually increased since these registries were implemented. They do more harm than good. Secondly, if the registry is limited enough to allow offenders to still get on with their lives, it wouldn’t be fought as hard. This decreases the strain on the legal system as less constitutional challenges will be brought up. Over the last ten years as ex post facto laws (specifically prohibited in the constitution) continue to pop up, the voice of the advocates is getting louder and louder.

  • Ollie Octopus

    As a retired attorney who was in law practice for over 26 years, I can say without a doubt, Georgia’s criminal laws concerning sex are a disaster. The vast majority of the law is concerned with stranger-on-stranger offenses when they constitute only less than 10 % of sex crimes. In the other 90+ % of sex offenses the victim knew the offender. The general population thinks all sex offenders grab children off of playgrounds. The lame stream media is creating a false sense of security because it’s not the stranger who commits the majority of these crimes. It is the father, brother, sister, coach, teacher, etc., people the victim knows. Sex offender laws do little to protect anyone. Instead, they make it almost impossible for a sex offender to find a job or a place to live. With the unsupervised use of computers we now find juveniles are becoming sex offenders at an alarming rate. A recent study showed that the average female consenting to having sex is in the 7th grade if she is going steady and by the ninth grade if she is not. Are we going to lock these kids up and put them on a lifetime sex offender list? A 13 year old girl took a nude selfie, immediately making the picture child porn, but when she sent it over the Internet it became a distribution offense. Shall we put her away for 20 years? I think not! A man could be put on the “list” for taking a wiz beside his car if a female saw him do it. Leave an adult magazine where a child could see it and you could be arrested and be on the “list.” Should you be arrested for touching a female in a private area without her consent? Sure, but you should not be punished for the rest of your life by being on a sex offender list. Wait until your son has consensual sex with a 15 year old girl, who lied about her age, is thrown in jail, and put on a sex offender list for the rest of his life. Sex offender crimes are the product of mass hysteria and politicians wanting to stay in office. Non-violent sex offenders, after serving a short prison sentence, and getting proper counseling, are among the lowest re-offenders. Except for violent sex offenders and repeat sex offenders, the sex offender law is just plain BS. When they get out of prison there are so many restrictions on them that it is hard to find a person that would hire them. Over 90% of the Sex Offender Registry is written for stranger-on-stranger crimes while over 90% of victims knew the offender – father, coach, friend, etc. So, 90% of sex offenders suffer a lifetime of complying with this terrible law that only the stranger-on-stranger offenders and violent offenders should have to deal with. Licenses, medical, law, etc., should not automatically be revoked as it takes away that person’s ability to earn a living. This should be handled on a case-by-case basis. Did you know that in GA any criminal offense against a minor can get you put on the horrible Sex Offenders List? The term “sexual offender” is specifically defined in OCGA § 42-1-12 (a) (20) (A) as any individual who has been convicted of a criminal offense against a victim who is a minor or any dangerous sexual offense. A “criminal offense against a victim who is a minor” includes false imprisonment of a minor, except by a parent. There is no requirement that sexual activity be involved. In May 2000, 18-year-old Jake Rainer and three acquaintances arranged to buy drugs from the 17-year-old victim, planning to take her money and drugs after picking her up at an agreed-upon location. The victim got into the car to complete the transaction and they drove away. Stopping in what they thought was a secluded area, the men attempted to take the victim’s purse and push her out of the car. There was a struggle, and the victim remained inside. The men drove to a second location, where they left the victim after gaining possession of the purse. Witness identifications led to the arrest of the four men. In May 2001, Rainer plead guilty to false imprisonment and robbery, and was sentenced to ten years imprisonment with five years to serve and the remainder on probation. Rainer served the five years and it was not until he had been on probation for a year that he was informed for the first time that he would be required to register as a sex offender for these crimes. In my opinion this is ludicrous and the law needs to be changed.

